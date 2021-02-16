Another KZN district municipality placed under administration

DURBAN - THE uMkhanyakude district municipality has been placed under administration, making it the 11th municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to be placed under administration in terms of Section 139(1)b of the Constitution. KZN has 54 municipalities.

Earlier today, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, announced the appointment of Bamba Ndwandwe as the administrator of the district.

In a full council, Hlomuka explained to the council that the decision to institute this intervention is the culmination of Cogta’s previous efforts to address long-term dysfunctionality at the district whose governance system has suffered due to internal divisions and failure to convene council for three consecutive scheduled meetings.

He said some of the consequences of this frequent and persistent breakdown of council meetings at uMkhanyakude include the council’s failure to table completed forensic investigation reports or the municipality’s precarious cash flow position and resultant failure to meet its financial commitments.

As part of the intervention, the Provincial Government has now assumed the functions specified in terms of Sections 51, 56 and 57 of the Municipal Systems Act as well as those related to financial management.