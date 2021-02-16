Another KZN district municipality placed under administration
DURBAN - THE uMkhanyakude district municipality has been placed under administration, making it the 11th municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to be placed under administration in terms of Section 139(1)b of the Constitution. KZN has 54 municipalities.
Earlier today, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, announced the appointment of Bamba Ndwandwe as the administrator of the district.
In a full council, Hlomuka explained to the council that the decision to institute this intervention is the culmination of Cogta’s previous efforts to address long-term dysfunctionality at the district whose governance system has suffered due to internal divisions and failure to convene council for three consecutive scheduled meetings.
He said some of the consequences of this frequent and persistent breakdown of council meetings at uMkhanyakude include the council’s failure to table completed forensic investigation reports or the municipality’s precarious cash flow position and resultant failure to meet its financial commitments.
As part of the intervention, the Provincial Government has now assumed the functions specified in terms of Sections 51, 56 and 57 of the Municipal Systems Act as well as those related to financial management.
Ndwandwe who is now the ministerial representative at uMkhanyakude will be based at the municipality where he will prepare and implement a recovery plan to:
- Ensure the implementation of financial systems, policies and procedures including preparation and implementation of cost-cutting measures,
- Establish and act as chairperson of the interim finance committee to monitor and manage the cash flow of the municipality, approve or dis-approve purchase requisitions and to ensure that the municipality’s cash position is not overdrawn,
- Implement governance systems and procedures, including oversight over the administration and ratification of decisions taken by the council, the Executive Committee, committees, Municipal Manager and Section 56 Managers in terms of delegated or original authority,
- Ensure the implementation of findings arising from any investigations into fraud or maladministration or corruption,
- Ensure the finalisation of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure reports and any consequence management emanating from the outcome of the reports tabled with the council, and
- Institute all disciplinary processes that will be deemed necessary.
Hlomuka has urged the uMkhanyakude district council to work together with the newly appointed administrator to address the challenges that have led to the municipality being placed under administration.
