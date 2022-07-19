Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Another KZN truck crash leaves 7 injured

Seven people were injured in a truck crash on the N2.

Published 50m ago

Durban – Seven people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and light motor vehicle on the N2 on Tuesday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the accident took place on the N2 southbound, near the Umhlali bridge, at about 6am.

Spokesperson Derrick Meyrick said: “There were 7 patients in total, 2 were treated by IPSS advanced life support, the remaining 5 patients sustained minor to serious injuries.”

The N2 has been reopened to traffic.

This weekend atleast 19 people were killed on the province’s roads.

A total of 11 people, including a police officer, died on the R617 near Mpophomeni on Saturday night.

That same night seven people were killed when a bakkie and two light motor vehicles collided on the N11, approximately 40km outside Ladysmith.

A biker lost his life on the N3 on Sunday morning.

According to police the biker was travelling on the N3 southbound when hit a bridge support column.

IOL

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj