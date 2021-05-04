Another prisoner nabbed,14 still on the run in KZN

Durban – Almost a week after a prison truck was ambushed in Pietermaritzburg, police are searching for 14 prisoners who escaped.

On Monday night, police nabbed 19-year-old Talent Mncube who is up on charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Mncube was rearrested in the Pietermaritzburg area.

Naicker confirmed that 14 prisoners were at large by Tuesday at noon.

Last week, a prison truck transporting 45 prisoners to a Pietermaritzburg court when armed gunmen forced the prisoner transport vehicle off the road.

At the time, Naicker said: “Five heavily armed men travelling in a double-cab bakkie pointed firearms at the police officers while one of the men use a bolt cutter to cut the locks on the back of the vehicle.”

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is requested to contact Brigadier Hlongwane at 079 684 9114 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL