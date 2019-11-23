Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by a another tornado, the provincial department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs announced on Saturday.

The department has dispatched disaster management teams to the town of Utrecht where a tornado hit the area at 7pm on Friday night.

The department said the Watervaal Correctional Service facility was damaged severely, with upto 20 staff houses left in ruins.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams had been deployed.

“Our disaster management teams are on the ground providing relevant support to the affected families. This incident comes at a time when the province is mourning the loss of 23 lives due to weather-related incidents since October, this includes the tornado that struck New Hanover, in the Midlands last week Tuesday,” he said.

TORNADO HITS UTRECHT. KZN. MANY INJURIES. DEATHS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. WATERVAL CORRECTIONAL FACILITY HIT AS WELL. pic.twitter.com/02hSthQrOB — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 22, 2019

The MEC said people should be vigilant as the weather posed a risk to human life.

Bad weather was expected to continue in the province as the SA Weather Services had issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for a number of areas around th province, with strong chances of hail, wind and heavy rain in the uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, iLembe, King Cetshwayo Zululand and uMkhanyakude districts.

“We are urging residents to be cautious, especially around low lying areas or when crossing bridges. Before making any long journey residents are urged to first check the weather forecast as heavy rains pose a serious risk on our roads,” said Hlomuka.