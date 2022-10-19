Another woman found dead in KZN, bringing the total to 5 in less than a week

Durban - Another woman was found dead in KwaZulu-Natal this week. She was killed at the Jabula Road, Men’s hostel in KwaMashu.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her murder is the fifth in the Durban area in less than a week. On Friday morning, a police officer was arrested in Hillcrest after two women were shot dead. Sthembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi,18, were declared dead by Netcare 911 paramedics in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said both women sustained several gunshot wounds. A porn video had been found at the scene. It is alleged the constable had been in a relationship with both women. A few days later, the bodies of two women, an aunt and her teenage niece, were found abandoned in a parking lot in Isipingo.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bodies of Lee Ann Jaers, 30, and Ashleigh Jaers, 17, were found naked and abandoned in Mahes Road in Isipingo. Speaking about the latest incident, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by the KwaMashu SAPS. “It is alleged that at around 9pm on Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was at her place of residence at Jabula Road in KwaMashu when she was fatally shot by two unknown men.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The motive for the killing is unknown.” According to an incident report the woman was found in her bed. Gwala said police were appealing to anyone with information regarding the murder of the two women in Isipingo.

Police were called to the scene in Mahes Road in Isipingo on October 16 just after 7pm. “On arrival, they were shown two bodies of women. One had a wound on the temple whilst the other had strangulation marks. “Charges of murder were opened at Isipingo. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”