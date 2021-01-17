Archbishop Abel Gabuza succumbs to Covid-19

DURBAN - COADJUTOR Archbishop Abel Gabuza has passed away. He succumbed to Covid-19 at the Hillcrest Hospital earlier today.

Cardinal Wilfrid Napier OFM expressed his thanks to Dr Skinner and the staff at the hospital for all that they did to care for the Archbishop.

"The Archbishop had not been with us in Durban long – just short of two years – but in that time we came to recognize him as a gentle, caring and warm-hearted pastor. Through his gentleness, caring and warmth he made an immediate impact on everyone who was privileged to make his acquaintance. That’s an added reason why his passing is such a tremendous loss to us and to the entire Church in Southern Africa," he said.

Napier extended his heartfelt condolences to Archbishop Abel’s sister, Hildegarde, to his cousin and best friend, Khomotso and extended family as well as the Archbishop and people of Pretoria, his home city and home diocese until he came to Durban via Kimberley.

"We also feel very much for the Church and people in Kimberley who suffer a double loss, first with their beloved Bishop being transferred to Durban and now his permanent transfer to the Lord’s Kingdom. On behalf of the priests, deacons and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Durban, we commend his soul to the hands of God and pray that he may enjoy eternal rest," Napier added.