Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s top 5 quotes about democracy

DURBAN –Desmond Mpilo Tutu or Archbishop Desmond Tutu as he is widely known, passed away in Cape Town on Sunday. The Anglican cleric was born in Klerksdorp on October 7, 1931 to Xhosa and Tswana parents. He attended mission schools, and due to financial constraints, could not fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor.

He went on to become a school teacher, and later, a priest. Tutu married his sweetheart, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and together, they had four children: Trevor Armstrong Thamsanqa Tutu, Theresa Ursula Thandeka Tutu, Naomi Nontombi Tutu and Mpho Andrea Tutu. Here are Tutu’s top five quotes about democracy:

If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality. Freedom and liberty lose out by default, because good people are not vigilant. There are different kinds of justice. Retributive justice is largely Western. The African understanding is far more restorative – not so much to punish as to redress or restore a balance that has been knocked askew.