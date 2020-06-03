Armed gang, dressed in PPE gear, rob Pietermaritzburg pension pay point

Durban - A gang of armed men, dressed as healthcare workers, made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a robbery at the Checkers supermarket at the Scottsville Mall on Wednesday morning. The men pretended to be Covid-19 health inspectors. It is believed the gang entered the mall, wearing masks, face shields, gloves and white lab jackets, via the Alan Paton Avenue entrance. They made their way to the store where they stole more than R200 000 from the pension payout point at Checkers. Pensioners were still standing outside at the time of the robbery.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, pensioners have been advised to collect their monies at other facilities as the supermarket will not be making any pension payouts on Wednesday.

Police are investigating further.

Meanwhile, investigations are still under way after PPE destined for three KZN districts went missing earlier this week.

Items valued at millions of rands, which were due to be delivered to circuit offices and schools in the Pinetown, uMlazi and Zululand districts, have "gone missing".

MEC for Education in KZN, Kwazi Mshengu expressed shock and dismay and called for an investigation into the matter.