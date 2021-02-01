Armed gang still on the run after KZN north coast mall jewellery heist

Durban - Police have confirmed that a case of business robbery has been opened after a group of armed suspects robbed a jewellery store at a mall in Ballito on Monday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the incident took place at 9.40am. Gwala said it was alleged that the gang held staff at gunpoint, and then made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. She said police were still searching for the suspects. Police secure the scene after a group of men robbed a jewellery store and made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. Picture: Reaction Unit SA According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, several shots were fired by the suspects.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the gang entered the mall armed with high calibre rifles.”

He said the suspects smashed the windows of the jewellery store.

“A VW polo believed to be one of the vehicles used by the gang was recovered in the parking lot of the mall.”

Balram said the suspects fled in a white BMW and an Audi.

One of the vehicles the suspects allegedly used was abandoned in the parking lot of the mall. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

He said members of Reaction Unit South Africa, the SAPS and several other private security companies conducted an extensive search for the suspects but they had still not been arrested by Monday afternoon.

