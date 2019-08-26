Police officers in Wentworth arrested a 20-year-old man after he brandished a firearm and chased a woman into the local police station. Picture: SAPS

Durban - Police officers in Wentworth in Durban arrested a 20-year-old man after he brandished a firearm and chased a woman into the local police station, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. "It is alleged that the suspect chased a female, who ran into the police station for protection," Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Police recovered a revolver with six rounds of ammunition from the suspect. When an investigation was conducted, it revealed that the firearm was robbed from its owner at Verulam in February 2017.

The suspect would appear in the Wentworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The firearm would be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in any of the pending cases in the Wentworth police precinct and its surroundings.

The suspect would also be profiled to determine if he was linked to any criminal incidents in the area, Mbele said.

African News Agency/ANA