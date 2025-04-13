Arrests made for possession of stolen Eskom electrical items

A man was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening for possessing electrical items belonging to Eskom. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officer belonging to Operation Vala Umgodi arrested a 37-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen goods during an intelligence-led operation in Mandeni.

He said that acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation targeting a man suspected of possessing stolen property. “When police arrived at the suspect's residence on Plova Crescent at KwaTasi in Mandeni, they found the suspect in possession of electrical items belonging to Eskom, with an estimated value of R150,000,” Netshiunda said. He said the man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, six suspects, aged between 32 and 54, were found in possession of Eskom property worth R1,5 million around Empangeni and Mtunzini policing precincts in northern KZN. A 37-year-old man was arrested in Mandeni on Saturday evening for possessing stolen electrical items worth R150,000 belonging to Eskom. At the time, Netshiunda said police approached a house in the Ngwelezane area where five suspects were arrested after being found in possession of smart meters, copper and other items belonging to Eskom. He said the property was stolen during a business robbery at a site in Sabhuza Reserve on March 17, 2025.

The sixth suspect was arrested in the Manteneshana area in Makholokholo, with more Eskom property. He was also found in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. Following the arrest, Eskom revealed that infrastructure vandalism and theft have cost the company approximately R221 million year-to-date (April 1, 2024, until the end of February 2025), down from R271 million in the same period of the previous year. Despite this improvement, the issue demands ongoing vigilance and proactive community involvement. Eskom’s Group Executive for Distribution Monde Bala said: “Vandalism results in unplanned power outages, often leaving homes and businesses without electricity for extended periods. The restoration process can be prolonged, particularly when essential infrastructure such as transformers or high-voltage breaker components is damaged, as these items can take weeks to replace.