Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains order to seize R1.2m KZN 'meth lab'

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal's Asset Forfeiture Unit has been granted a court order to seize a farm allegedly used as a drug lab. Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Tigerkloof farm in the Ingogo area near Newcastle, is valued at around R1.2 million and spans approximately 132 hectares.

"The follows a preservation order served in May," she added. The Hawks, following a tip-off, raided the property in 2019 where they seized exhibits for chemical analysis. "After analysis, 25 kilograms of methamphetamine was found in some of the exhibits. Based on the evidence found on site, the state alleges that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Tigerkloof Farm was an instrumentality of an offence listed in Schedule 1 of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, in this instance, the manufacture, supply, and possession of drugs and drug dealing activity," Ramkisson-Kara said.

Despite people present at the farm at the time of the raid, the NPA said on the execution of the search warrant, it was not possible to determine who was responsible for the manufacturing of the drugs, therefore, none of the persons found at Tigerkloof Farm were charged with any criminal offence. "The forfeiture order was obtained by State advocate Nazreena Sayed. The farm will remain in the custody of the curator, who will be responsible for the sale thereof. The monies will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, for use in law enforcement and crime fighting initiatives," Ramkisson-Kara said. IOL