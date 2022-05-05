Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes alleged cellphone tower battery gang’s vehicle ahead of trial

Cape Town – The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal has been given a significant win after obtained a Preservation of Property Order at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The order, which was successfully obtained by senior state Advocate Vika Ngqasa, is in respect to a Toyota Quantum believed to have been used in the theft of eight Huawei cell phone tower batteries.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the batteries were stolen in Vryheid in May 2021 and weigh about 400kg. Three suspects have been arrested. The suspects, Habile Nontobeko Mkhize, Alice Magona and Mathew Mapaila face charges of theft.

The NPA said the vehicle will remain under the Preservation of Property Order until the AFU obtains a forfeiture order. “This matter is indicative of the impact made by the AFU in the fight against organised crime, especially where there is the destruction of economic infrastructure,” it said. The matter against the trio has been postponed until May 17, for pre-trial conference.

Story continues below Advertisment

The suspects are expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court. [email protected] IOL