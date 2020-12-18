Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes cars and house worth R5.9m from KZN businessmen

Johannesburg – The Durban High Court has granted an order to the Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R5.9 million worth of cars and houses which belong to two businessmen from Proz Consultants CC.

The assets seized belong to Mlungisi Sibusiso Nkosinathi Ndaba and Nicholas Kemeta Mncube.

The AFU seized the assets in a joint venture with the police, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Tax Unit in KZN and the South African Revenue Service.

The NPA’s regional spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, said the assets were seized after the pair were charged with fraud and for allegedly contravening the Tax Administration Act.

“It is alleged that the accused made under-declarations and non-declarations when completing the company’s income tax and VAT returns.