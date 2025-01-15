Attempted CIT heist on Durban's M19: Cash van 'came under heavy gunfire'

According to KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda it is reported that a cash delivery vehicle had just collected money from various stores when it came under heavy gunfire on the M19 from suspects who were reportedly driving in several vehicles.

A cash van came under heavy gunfire on Durban's M19 on Tuesday evening.

"During the random shooting, two people were shot and injured. The suspects failed to get the money, however managed to rob the security guards of their two firearms."

He said police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating cases of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted murder and attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson they responded to the incident near the incident, which took place after Reservoir Hills, at around 6 pm.