Attempted murder suspect caught after crashing into Mtunzini Toll Plaza

Durban - A suspect who allegedly shot a man on the KZN North Coast in August has been caught after crashing into the Mtunzini Toll Plaza while trying to flee from police.

The 35-year-old suspect allegedly shot and wounded a 25-year-old man at Ncekwane Reserve about 8pm on August 18, 2020.

On Wednesday at 4pm, during an operation at Empangeni, near the toll plaza, police spotted the suspect’s vehicle on the N2 highway, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Police tried to stop him, but he sped off, she said.

Mbele said while police chased him, he drove over the toll gate, damaged the boom and crashed into a rail. “He got out of his car and fled into nearby bushes.”