Aunty Shamilla is taking AMC pots to the White House for Kamala Harris

Durban - Durban’s Aunty Shamilla has wasted no time in congratulating US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. And after offering to go spend “just a few months” at the White House, Aunty Shamilla and her friends Saras and Kogs are taking her a special gift. They’ll be treating Harris to a South African household standard – a new set of AMC cooking pots! Preven Reddy, who goes by the alter ego of Aunty Shamilla, posted the 2-minute video on his Instagram account that had people in stitches and over 40 000 views on Instagram alone. "She’s going to the White House! She couldn’t wait, she had to call Kams first thing in the morning😭💀 A proud moment in history this weekend. Congratulations again to Kamala Devi Harris. A win for one is a win for all!💖“

Speaking to IOL, Reddy said he had to get in on the action, following the excitement about the US elections.

He said he wanted to Facetime Harris but knew it wasn’t possible, so he used live Instagram videos on Harris’s page and scripted it accordingly, working until 2.30am on Sunday.

“I just wanted people to enjoy it and have a good laugh.”

Aunty Shamilla also requested that one room was more than enough for three people in the White House, when she sensed a bit of hesitation about space for them.

“Just give us one room with about eight duvets and we will make a floor bed,” she quipped.

Earlier this year Reddy won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award in the African Social Star category.

With more than 400 comments on Instagram, these are what users had to say:

karushha : Those AMC Pots 😂😂😂😭 this is too good!

motalazuleika: @prevreddy bwahahahahaha poor Kamala has to deal with the connections now! 😂 Aunty Shamilla wasted no time!

carroline_naidoo: Take us with Aunty Shamilla 🙌😂

