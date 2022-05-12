Automatic gunfire: another drive-by shooting in Chatsworth

Durban - Residents in the Bayview area near the Higginson Highway were startled by the sound of automatic gunfire on Thursday night in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Minutes after the incident, which was around 7.20pm, IOL was on the scene and saw a few cars parked on the side of the road, at the off-ramp in the direction of Umhlatuzana.

A white bakkie was seen parked with the driver’s door open and a group of people huddled around the vehicle. After a short while, a white sedan parked next to the bakkie and the group of people sped off in the direction of Umhlatuzana. It is unclear at this stage why the vehicle stopped, but by the video taken on scene, it appears as though the vehicle rushed the occupant for help.

From this angle, bystanders appear to be helping a person into a white sedan which speeds off in the direction of Umhlatuzana.@IOL#shooting #crime pic.twitter.com/4lMMwMXa0J — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 12, 2022 At this stage, it is not clear how many people were injured, but sources told IOL that one male victim was shot. It is also understood that the suspects sped off in a white vehicle (not the white Toyota Etios in the video tagged). Between 25 to 30 minutes later, SAPS officials were on the scene and demarcated the area. Around seven police vehicles were seen in the area.

As traffic moved slowly past the white bakkie, square markings could be seen on the ground in what appears to be evidence of the shooting. Bullet casings could be seen inside each square box. Shards of glass were also seen next to and around the bakkie. Police have closed off the area where the shooting took place. As lights from cars go by, glass and bullet shells can be seen on the ground. @IOL #shooting pic.twitter.com/hzf12vpN3P — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 12, 2022 Thursday night's shooting is the second one to take place within the space of two weeks.

On April 30, a 37-year-old male was declared dead at the scene following an alleged drive-by shooting in Chatsworth. “It is alleged that on April 30, 2022, at 10.40pm at the intersection of Unity Avenue and Lenny Naidu Drive, four males were shot by unknown suspects while they were in a vehicle. “A 37-year-old male was declared dead at the scene due to injuries sustained. The other victims were taken to hospital for medical attention,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

