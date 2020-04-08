Average age of SA's coronavirus victims is 68 - here's what we know so far

Johannesburg - Five more people have succumbed to the Covid-19 in South Africa, taking the country’s death to 18 after more than 1800 confirmed cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 96 new confirmed cases.

South Africa is on Day 13 of a 21-day lockdown and it remains to be seen if President Cyril Ramaphosa will extend or suspend the lockdown.

The latest five deaths from three provinces, the Free State with two deaths, Gauteng with two deaths, and KwaZulu-Natal with a single death.

The average age of the 18 people who have been killed in Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa is 68, with six of the confirmed 18 deaths being women and the remaining 12 being men.

The youngest person to die so far, is a 46-year-old school teacher from KZN and the oldest, an 86-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal, who was the 11th recorded death.

By age, the death tally shows that three of the deceased were in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s and six in their 80s.

The national death tally by province, thus looks as follows:

KwaZulu-Natal - 9 deaths

Gauteng - 3 deaths

Free State - 3 deaths

Western Cape - 3 deaths

Said the Health Minister: “Today we are saddened to report 5 more Covid-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.

“We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient”.

The minister said they had now conducted 63 776 tests, which was more than 5 678 from the last report.

In terms of the provincial breakdowns, the department had since reduced the number of unallocated by province to just 11.

The provincial breakdown shows:

Gauteng 782

Western Cape 495

KZN 354

Free State 88

Eastern Cape 45

Limpopo 21

Mpumalanga 21

North West 15

Northern Cape 13

Unallocated 11