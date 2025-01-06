Ayabonga Mjilo murder suspect appears in Durban court

The 37-year-old man accused of murdering Ayabonga Mjilo will remain in prison pending his court appearance next month. Mfanafuthi Kunene appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

As per KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Kunene faces charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice. Netshiunda said Mjilo had been reported missing. "The woman was last seen leaving a restaurant in Umhlanga with a male companion in the early hours of December 25, 2024, and a case of kidnapping was opened after she did not return home," he said.

Police were able to establish the identity of the man seen leaving with Mjilo. "During the investigations it was discovered that the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home at Amaotana area in Inanda," Netshiunda said. "The two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her to death and buried her body in his yard."

Kunene made his first appearance in court on Monday and is expected back in court on February 26. Among those in court on Monday, was KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. "It is sad to see the perpetrator who allegedly did what he has done. In KZN, we are faced with the scourge of GBV and we are attending different funerals to let society know that this is a big problem and everyone must do something about it," he said.

Ntuli added that his visit was also to understand the circumstances around the crime. "We will support the family throughout, even with the funeral service. As government, we need to do something about this scourge," Ntuli said. [email protected]