Johannesburg - An 11th hour court bid has forced Moja Love TV channel to pull out from screening Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s docu-reality show, Impilo.

The show faced scrutiny this week after the channel promoted the show with a clip of the two gqom musicians in a heated dispute. The channel was accused of normalizing abuse and violence in some quarters.

Last year, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo was filmed on camera allegedly assaulting Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane. The video went viral on social media.

Babes opened a charge of assault and the couple went through a mediation process through the court system.

They rekindled their relationship while the matter was still in court. The assault charges against Mampintsha were later withdrawn after they successfully completed a mediation process with a non-profit organisation.

After Mampintsha was a free man, with their love rekindled, the couple went on an infamous ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ styled PR drive, much to the annoyance of Mzansi.

And late last year, the channel announced it would be giving Mzansi a first hand glimpse of the controversial couple’s lives with a reality billed show.

The show was set to air at 9.30pm on Thursday night, but instead expectant and curious fans were served with Uyajola 9/9.

Bokani Moyo, head of channel at Moja Love, confirmed the show had hit a legal hurdle.

“Jub Jub as a close friend to Babes and Mampintsha wanted to offer the couple an opportunity to explain the abuse incident. Today, the couple decided to go to court to stop the broadcasting of the interview.

“However, because this issue is now in the hands of the court and the matter will be heard on April 2, Moja Love has decided not to broadcast the programme tonight and will instead flight a double bill of Uyajola 9/9,” he said in a statement.

Mampintsha took to Instagram to explain why they had approached the courts. He said after the circulation of promotional video showing Babes hitting him and with the two in a verbal argument, the past few days had been ‘difficult’ for the couple.

“As your entertainers, and sometimes inspirers, we always strive to keep you seeing us in a good light. However, as human beings, we accept with regret that we will fail you at times.

“Our closest friends whom we trust deeply, will confirm that like all couples, we also have our ups and downs.

“We recorded a reality show with intentions to show you our lives in respect of a company we have built with your support, West Ink. The show could not have taken place with parts of our lives being shown.

“We are grateful that you have supported us during this difficult time, and the courts have, with great relief, come to our assistance,” said Mampintsha on Instagram.

The show Impilo had been billed as a three-part docu-reality show.

