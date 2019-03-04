Gqom musician Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane has opened a case of assault at the Westville Police Station in Durban. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Gqom musician Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane has opened a case of assault at the Westville Police Station in Durban. ANC Women's League Young Women's Desk supported Simelane and accompanied her to the police station.

Earlier on Monday, police have confirmed that a docket of inquiry has been opened into the alleged assault of Babes Wodumo by her boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

Police are currently investigating a video showing Maphumulo repeatedly hitting Simelane. Calls mounted for Maphumulo's arrest as the video, an Instagram livestream shared by Simelane, drew the ire of many around the country and the world.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to IOL that an inquiry docket of assault has been opened.

Babes Wodumo's father on Monday called on police to arrest Maphumulo.

"She's stable but I'm not alright because I saw my daughter crying and Mandla is always beating my daughter. I told his father, Mr Maphumulo, to tell his son not to hit and kick and not to fight with my daughter but Mandla is keeping on hitting my daughter," said Simelane.

"I will him to go to the police station and tell the world that he is an animal. He must be charged. I want to see Mampintsha behind bars."