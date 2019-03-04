Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)



Johannesburg - The father of Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane on Monday said he wanted Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo jailed after he was captured allegedly beating the "Wololo" hitmaker in a live video that has since gone viral.

This as a media statement purporting to have been issued by Simelane and Maphumulo began making the rounds on social media, claiming that the abuse video was a "pre-planned domestic violence video clip".





The statement went on to say that the video was done by both parties and was "planned thoroughly" and that "no one was hurt in the process".

Reverend Welcome Simelane, Wodumo’s father, slammed Mampintsha’s statement and called him a liar. “He says my child is acting when everyone can see she is being beaten, the newspapers must take this up, Mandla is lying,” he told IOL on Monday. “I want him to go to jail. I need (KZN Community Safety MEC Mxolisi) Kaunda to act. My child is being beaten and I know Mandla, he will go and pay the police,” said the angry father. Simelane said Wodumo was removed from the couple's Westville home at about 2.30am on Sunday night when the artist's friends alerted the family to the alleged assault which was beamed live on Instagram on Sunday night. “The police said we must come back today, but the claims that my daughter is acting are lies. What must Mandla do next for people to see? He is going to kill my daughter if the police do not do anything,” said the father. Simelane reiterated again that all that had been uncovered by Masechaba Ndlovu during an infamous radio interview on Metro FM was true. Ndlovu had detailed during an interview that the Gqom musician had been assaulted and at one occasion, had her leg injured during one of Mampintsha's alleged assaults. “Speak to Masechaba, she knows the truth. She (Babes) confessed to us as the family, that was the truth, but she went back,” he said. “I want Mandla in jail,” he said

Earlier, Simelane live-streamed the incident showing Maphumulo allegedly hitting her repeatedly while the two appeared to be arguing.





The video sparked outrage, with Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and ANC Elections head Fikile Mbalula among the many condemning the abuse and calling for Maphumulo's arrest.





This is not the first time Maphumulo, of Big Nuz fame, has been accused of abusing Simelane. Last year, it was revealed during an interview on Metro FM that Maphumulo had repeatedly abused the starlet and that she had broken off the relationship. A few months later, the two were reported to be dating again.





KwaZulu-Natal police have since confirmed that no case had been opened against Mampintsha.





IOL, Sunday Tribune and Independent on Saturday