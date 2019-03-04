Why pic.twitter.com/MYIBtIW5JV— milow (@itscncmilow) March 4, 2019
Reverend Welcome Simelane, Wodumo’s father, slammed Mampintsha’s statement and called him a liar.
“He says my child is acting when everyone can see she is being beaten, the newspapers must take this up, Mandla is lying,” he told IOL on Monday.
“I want him to go to jail. I need (KZN Community Safety MEC Mxolisi) Kaunda to act. My child is being beaten and I know Mandla, he will go and pay the police,” said the angry father.
Simelane said Wodumo was removed from the couple's Westville home at about 2.30am on Sunday night when the artist's friends alerted the family to the alleged assault which was beamed live on Instagram on Sunday night.
“The police said we must come back today, but the claims that my daughter is acting are lies. What must Mandla do next for people to see? He is going to kill my daughter if the police do not do anything,” said the father.
Simelane reiterated again that all that had been uncovered by Masechaba Ndlovu during an infamous radio interview on Metro FM was true.
Ndlovu had detailed during an interview that the Gqom musician had been assaulted and at one occasion, had her leg injured during one of Mampintsha's alleged assaults.
“Speak to Masechaba, she knows the truth. She (Babes) confessed to us as the family, that was the truth, but she went back,” he said.
“I want Mandla in jail,” he said