A 17-month-old baby boy and his mother sustained burn wounds in a house fire in Burma road, Escombe in Durban on Saturday morning. Photo: Rescue Care

Durban - A 17-month-old baby boy and his mother sustained burn wounds in a house fire in Burma Road, Escombe in Queensburgh, Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.30am the fire department was already on the scene, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found a 17-month-old baby boy who was resuscitated by the fire department prior to ER24's arrival. The baby had sustained burn wounds as well as inhalation burns. The mother, believed to be in her early 30s, sustained minor burn wounds. ER24 transported both baby and mother to RK Khan hospital for further medical care."

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

Photo: Rescue Care

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the fire occurred at about 9am.

Photo: ER24

"Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene with other providers to find the Durban Fire Department in attendance. Firefighters had rescued the small child from the blaze while the mother escaped, falling from the building in a bid to escape the flames. Both mom and child were stabilised on the scene before being transported by advanced life support paramedics to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required," he said.

African News Agency/ANA