Ballito businessman back in the dock over estranged wife’s assault

A decision on bail is expected to be finalised today in the matter of a Ballito businessman who allegedly assaulted his estranged wife two weeks ago.

Ryan Cowan is appearing in the KwaDukuza Regional Court. He is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and contravening a protection order.

He was arrested on May 10 after a warrant for his arrest was issued and he handed himself over to police.

Cowan was out on bail for a previous charge relating to breaching an interim court order. There are two cases against him for assault GBH, which are still pending.

It is alleged that Cowan kidnapped the mother of his three children and assaulted her. She was found by members of her family and taken to hospital.

According to the North Coast Courier, she suffered severe injuries to her eyes and head and was due to undergo brain surgery.

Yesterday, Cowan's mother was called as a character witness. Maureen Cowan told the court that her son was a minority shareholder in her company and described him as a hard worker who supported his estranged wife and their children.

Maureen Cowan further told the court of her daughter-in-law's mental health issues, including a three-week stint at a private hospital where she underwent treatment for a mental condition.

Protesters have gathered at each of Cowan’s court appearances, calling for justice for his estranged wife.

The state is opposing bail.

