Ballito scuffle: Man speaks out after video goes viral

Durban - The man who captured the now viral video of two KwaDukuza peace officers allegedly trying to arrest a 4-year-old child and subsequently handcuffing the boy's father, has spoken out about the traumatic ordeal.

The disturbing video went viral on Monday afternoon, evoking much anger and criticism from residents, for the way in which the officers manhandled the young boy.

According to the man, the officers arrived at the gated complex at the weekend to arrest several people who were accused of failing to comply with lockdown regulations.

He told the North Coast Courier that officers responded to a complaint after several families were seen at Chaka's Rock beach around 7:30am. The man claimed that officers arrived as residents were leaving the beach.

"We were nowhere near the beach when the police barged into the complex to arrest us in full view of our children who were completely overwhelmed when they saw their parents being taken away. Our kids were left all along and neighbours had to take care of them until we were released," the man said.