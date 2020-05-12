Ballito scuffle: Man speaks out after video goes viral
Durban - The man who captured the now viral video of two KwaDukuza peace officers allegedly trying to arrest a 4-year-old child and subsequently handcuffing the boy's father, has spoken out about the traumatic ordeal.
The disturbing video went viral on Monday afternoon, evoking much anger and criticism from residents, for the way in which the officers manhandled the young boy.
According to the man, the officers arrived at the gated complex at the weekend to arrest several people who were accused of failing to comply with lockdown regulations.
He told the North Coast Courier that officers responded to a complaint after several families were seen at Chaka's Rock beach around 7:30am. The man claimed that officers arrived as residents were leaving the beach.
"We were nowhere near the beach when the police barged into the complex to arrest us in full view of our children who were completely overwhelmed when they saw their parents being taken away. Our kids were left all along and neighbours had to take care of them until we were released," the man said.
At least 11 people, including an 88-year old man and his 81-year old wife were arrested. The couple was later released on R1000 bail.
KwaDukuza municipal spokesperson, Sipho Mkhize, said an internal investigation into the 'scuffle' between officers and the child's father, was underway.
"We are, currently, engaged with an internal investigation to ascertain facts of the whole incident but do take cognisance of the emotive issues that the circulating video has stirred," Mkhize said.
KwaDukuza acting mayor, Dolly Govender, said she was appalled by the video.IOL