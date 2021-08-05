Bayview mom hopes to raise awareness by sharing daughter’s kidnapping ordeal

DURBAN - A DURBAN mother has revealed how her 11-year-old daughter managed to escape after she was abducted outside her home last week. The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter, said she decided to share her story in the hope of encouraging parents to keep their children safe.

The Bayview mother said she went outside to call her daughter who had gone to visit her grandmother who lives in the same yard. "I shouted for her and my mother-in-law said she had left. She had not come into the house,“ she said. The woman said she kept calling for her daughter but there was no response. And she couldn’t find her anywhere on the property.

The grandmother recalled that the girl had her cellphone. She said when she managed to get hold of her daughter on the phone, the child told her what had transpired. She had been standing outside her home when she was grabbed and shoved into a vehicle. She had kicked the driver and the car swerved. The girl was then able to open the door and run to safety.