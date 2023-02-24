Be careful when dealing with sangoma trainers ‘who want money’, say traditional healers in KZN

Cape Town – Traditional healers in KwaZulu-Natal are urging parents to exercise caution when dealing with sangoma trainers. This comes after concerns about the uncertainty of this process and the expenses involved in doing it, and as a result, young children leave school to be trained as sangomas.

Speaking to the SABC News, former chairperson of the Traditional Healers Organisation in KwaZulu-Natal, Sazi Mhlongo, said that a person must receive a spiritual calling before contemplating becoming a sangoma. ”Authentic traditional healers are their neighbours in some cases, and they can just go to these traditional healers before allowing the child to go and get that training, to ask ‘is this the right way to do it?’, if a child is set to become a traditional healer or a sangoma. "You must first talk to the ancestors, tell the ancestors that not now, at least later when the child is educated and you beg them so that they allow the child to go to school,” Mhlongo said.

Meanwhile, cultural expert Dr Bhedlindaba Velaphi Victor ‘VVO’ Mkhize also told the SABC News that there were rituals that parents could perform to determine whether or not their children had received a spiritual calling to become a sangoma. ”What I would suggest to parents, if they see that the child is having, or (is) possessed these ancestral spirits, they must go to eMsamo and light two white candles, put the dish (filled with) water in between the candles and speak to the ancestors. "Maybe they burn the incense (impepho), speak to the ancestors and say is it really them who are possessing the child,” Mkhize said.

He further added that: ”If it’s true, let them speak to them and then say we really pray for the child to grow up. "Because outside there, we have hungry people, we have animals there who are waiting for these kids, who have no mercy because at the end of the day they want money,” Mkhize added. IOL