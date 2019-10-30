Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has ended transport month with a wreath-laying on Wednesday, at the site where seven maidens died in a horrific minibus taxi accident in August.
He also warned motorists to obey the rules of the road or face the consequences.
“We are not going to tolerate any element of misbehaviour on our roads,” said Zikalala on Wednesday.
The maidens were returning from uMhlanga where they had attended a festival leading up to the annual read dance when the taxi they were travelling in overturned in Pomeroy, in the Greytown area, and caught alight.
Six young women were burnt to death at the scene and a seventh died in hospital of her injuries. Several other young women in the taxi were hospitalised.