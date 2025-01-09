Beaches re-opened after officials crack curious case of 'brown balls' in uMhlanga

Two uMhlanga beaches have re-opened to the public after scientists were able to determine what the mysterious brown balls were. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, confirmed that the solid balls were taken for testing.

"Laboratory results released by scientists from the Scientific Services of samples taken from the solid 'balls', which were shown in a circulating video on social media, have found that the solid particles are fats, likely originating from food establishments," she said. Sisilana said the uMhlanga Main beach and Bronze beach were temporarily closed following investigations. "The closure of the beaches was a precautionary measure while investigations from the Scientific Services team were pending," she said.

She explained that while findings indicate very low faecal contamination in water samples taken on January 7 at both the uMhlanga Main beach and Bronze beach, the source of the solid "ball" matter is being profiled to confirm its origin. "Beach clean-up operations will commence to remove the ball-shaped solid matter now that investigations have been carried out," Sisilana said. The City confirmed that 21 beaches across the municipality are open and safe for swimming.