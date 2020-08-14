Bheki Cele to visit South Coast town after murder of five women

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that two men are under questioning for the murder of five women in Mthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Cele said on Friday, while delivering the first quarter crime statistics, that he will be visiting the Mthwalume area on Saturday to reinforce the work of the police following the discovery of the five bodies. He said they believe one of the two people under police questioning would have serious questions to answer. "On the South Coast we witnessed some of the gruesome murders. We are glad to say we have two people we are questioning," said Cele. He said the women who were killed on the sugar cane fields on the south coast were between the ages of 16 and 38.

He said they hope they will get answers from the suspects.

He said his visit to the community of Mthwalume would ensure there was more work of the police to protect them.

He said they will not tolerate the killing of women.

The killing of the five women needed serious attention of the police, and their efforts to jack up the police in the area would ensure these crimes were not committed again.

The killing of the five women and the discovery of the bodies in the sugar cane plantations had left the community of Mthwalume shaken.

On Friday, members of the community held placards calling on Cele to intervene and others expressed that women in the area did not feel safe.

Political Bureau