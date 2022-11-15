Big Brother is watching! 70 Durban city centre taxis installed with cameras over rape and extortion fears

Durban - The South and North Beach Taxi Association says incidents of rape and extortion are two of the main reasons why they have installed cameras inside their minibus taxis. Speaking to IOL, the association’s Yusuf Khalifa said they have already installed cameras in 70 of their taxis.

“For now the supplier is out of stock but within the next two weeks, all of our 150 taxis will be fitted with cameras,” he said. The association said they want to ensure passenger safety. “Also, a team will be assigned to monitor the safety and well-being of passengers,” the association added.

Khalifa said the association often transports students from residences in the area. “There have been complaints of rape, not within our association but we have heard of incidents where a woman is the last passenger and she gets raped,” he said. He added that there have also been complaints of people, especially women, being robbed.

“In some cases, the passenger is taken to an ATM where they are forced to withdraw money. They are kept for days until all their money has been withdrawn,” he said. This is what the camera inside the taxi looks like. Picture: Facebook

This is the view that the taxi driver or owner will have of the vehicle. Picture: Facebook Khalifa said the move to install cameras is a proactive one that will see to it that passengers are safe and driver trust is honed. The association explained that taxi owners and managers are able to monitor their taxis via an application in real time.