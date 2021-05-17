Biggest Powerball winner for 2021 plans to exhume bodies of loved ones for a better resting place

Durban: On the list of priorities for the biggest Powerball winner for 2021 is to exhume the remains of his family members and secure a peaceful resting place for them.

Speaking to national lottery operator Ithuba, the R56 million winner of the May 4 draw said: “First on my list of priorities is to exhume the bodies of my loved ones that have been laid to rest in other provinces and surrounding cemeteries in the Western Cape that are no longer well maintained, this will allow for me to secure a peaceful and final resting place for my family members.”

According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place, at OK Minimark in Thornton, Cape Town.

The winner used R45 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method.

The winner said he was in “disbelief” about his win, adding that he was a regular Powerball player.

On selecting his numbers, the winner said: “I've been playing the same numbers since November last year. Each number represents a significant date in my life.”

Apart from giving his deceased loved ones a final resting place, the winner said he and his wife planned to invest in property.

“We also want to find the perfect plot of land to build our dream home and finally, to invest a significant portion of our winnings.

“My wife and I are financially cautious people and we want to educate our kids about financial literacy,” said the winner.

IOL