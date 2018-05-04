A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a car on the corner of Lighthouse Road and Ulster Avenue in the Bluff in Durban. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a car on the corner of Lighthouse Road and Ulster Avenue in the Bluff in Durban on Saturday afternoon, Rescue Care paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics were called to the accident scene at about 12.30pm, and on arrival found the badly damaged bike in the road, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"The biker, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained major injuries and paramedics assessed him on the scene. However, his injuries were too severe and he was declared deceased on the scene. The vehicle driver had sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by paramedics."

Picture: Rescue Care

At this stage the events leading up to the collision were unknown, but police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

African News Agency/ANA