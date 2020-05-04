Bishop Bheki Ngcobo arrested for allegedly defying lockdown

Durban Zionist Bishop Bheki Ngcobo has been arrested after more than a month for allegedly violating the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown by leaving his home to go to a mountain to pray.

Ngcobo was arrested on Saturday in Bluff in Durban at around 7.30pm.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, he was arrested by members of the Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU).

Naidoo said Ngcobo has been charged with the contravention of Section 27(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, as " well as a charge pertaining to any person who publishes any statement through any medium including social media with the intention to deceive any other person about any measure taken by the Government to address Covid-19".

Ngcobo was released on bail of R3 000 on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on May 8. Durban -





The bishop, who is also a founding leader of a new political party, the African Freedom Revolution (AFR), allegedly called on Christians to disobey President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instruction that there should be no gathering of more than 100 people.





IOL reported Ngcobo claimed to be leader of the Church of iNkanyezi Church Of Christ and spokesperson for the South African Zionist Churches Association.





After Ngcobo's comments, the Hlangana Zion of KZN, an association of zionists churches in the province, distanced itself from Ngcobo.

