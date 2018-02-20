Johannesburg - A fire has destroyed a children's home in Durban, private emergency services provider Rescue Care said on Wednesday.



Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said on Tuesday, around 7pm, Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene in Garbutt Road in Sherwood to find the home ablaze. The Durban Fire Department was already battling the blaze while the children were moved to adjacent buildings.



“The section of the fire was to the baby section and 57 children, ranging from three months to five years, were rescued and unharmed in the incident. One lady, believed to be an employee, was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation,” Jamieson said .



The fire department worked to extinguish the blaze which took close on two hours, with multiple fire tenders on the scene.



Police and the fire department were set to investigate the cause of the blaze.

African News Agency/ANA