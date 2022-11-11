Bloody start to weekend after six killed in truck crash on KZN’s R56

Durban – Six people have been killed in a horror crash on the R56 in uMzimkhulu on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.
Spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert Mckenzie said six people lost their lives while two more were rushed to hospital by paramedics at the scene.
He said the circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this stage and the police will be investigating further.
KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has expressed concerns at the number of truck crashes on the province’s roads.
Speaking at the launch of KZN’s Integrated Festive Season Safety Plan, she called on the road freight industry to attend to the issue of errant truck drivers whose negligent driving has taken many lives in the province recently.
“We remember vividly the Pongola horrific accident.
“The multiple truck accidents a few weeks ago claimed more lives.
“Our roads cannot be turned into mass graves and places of untimely deaths.
“The Road Traffic Inspectorate has a huge responsibility to make every road user feel that when in KwaZulu-Natal you drive responsibly or face the music.
“We are exploring ideas around the spate of track accidents.
“This may include enforcing a curfew on freight trucks and redirecting vehicles to less busy roads.
“We are continuing engagements with the freight and logistics industry,” Dube-Ncube said.
CEO of Interstate Bus Lines, George Mokgothu, said 71 passengers were aboard the bus.
Two drivers were among the deceased.
On Thursday, eight people were killed in a crash between a truck and a long distance coach on the N8 near Bloemfontein.
The other passengers sustained serious to minor injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for further care.
