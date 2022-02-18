Blue Lagoon beach closed over Umgeni River water quality concerns as Dusi marathon gets under way

Durban - The Blue Lagoon beach has been closed following concerns about the state of Umgeni River's water quality. "The public and water sport organisers are hereby informed that routine water quality monitoring at the Umngeni River still confirms high e.coli levels. This is due to sewage overflow from some of eThekwini sewerage pump stations that are constantly vandalised," eThekwini Municipality said in a short statement.

The City said repairs two pump stations had been repaired and were now operating. "However, the Johanna Road pump station feeding Umhlangane River which joins Umngeni River is still under repairs. Water and Sanitation Department is dosing the storm water overflow with chlorine tablets. For this reason, Blue Lagoon Beach remains closed until further notice. Recreational activities at Umngeni and Umhlangane rivers are not recommended," the municipality said. It said the outlet from the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works was being dosed with sodium hypochlorite.

This week, Umgeni Water said water was released from the decommissioned Henley Dam in Pietermaritzburg to flush the Umgeni River. Umgeni Water's Sham Harichunder said this would help to improve the river's water quality. Harichunder said samples taken from the water showed various degrees of e.coli.