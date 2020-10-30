Blue moon spring tide phenomenon likely to usher in unpredictable sea conditions, warns NSRI
Durban: The NSRI has warned parents and water babies around the coast to be extra cautious around the seas in the next few days.
According to a spokesperson, a blue moon spring tide is expected to peak on Saturday.
He warned that spring tide normally happens twice a month – at full moon and again at new moon.
"This month of October there are two full moons in one month and the second full moon in one calendar month, a relatively rare phenomenon, is called a blue moon. This full moon spring tide brings the usual higher than normal spring high tide and lower than normal spring low tide," the NSRI said.
There are two high tides and two low tides daily.
"We appeal to the public to be aware of this Spring tide and to be cautious around the coastline. Anglers fishing from rocks, coastal hikers and bathers are urged to be cautious. Swim at beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim between the flags that lifeguards post on the beach.
“Be particularly cautious when high tide turns and recedes towards the low tide as rip currents are strongest during this phase. We are appealing to parents to make sure that children have responsible adult supervision when they are swimming or cooling off in the water," the institute cautioned. | IOL