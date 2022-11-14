Bodies of toddler and his uncle recovered from kitchen floor following deadly blaze

Durban - A toddler and his uncle were killed in a fire that gutted their home in Phoenix on Monday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), their control room received requests for assistance just before 11am.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Several callers informed the controller on duty that a home in Brookdale, Phoenix, was engulfed in flames, and attempts to remove the male and boy were unsuccessful due to the extensive heat.” Balram said all available Reaction Officers were dispatched to the scene. “On arrival, eThekwini Fire & Rescue Services were found battling the blaze.

“The lifeless bodies of the man and the child were discovered in the kitchen.” Balram said circumstances leading up to the incident would be subject to an SAPS investigation. In November last year, a woman and four children perished in a house fire, also in the Phoenix area.

Story continues below Advertisement

The dead were identified as Elisha Naidoo, 36, Jadene Naidoo, 13, Liam Naidoo, 8, Jordan Naidoo, 8, and Aldrin Chetty, 4. A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the flat in Kidstone Place. A resident told The Post she heard screams and then saw fire.

Story continues below Advertisement