Body found floating in Durban Harbour

The body of a white male, believed to be in his 30s, was found floating in the Durban Harbour on Thursday.

According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at the Durban Marina just after 10am.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a passing vessel had found a body floating in the water.

“The patient, an adult male believed to be in his thirties, was assessed shortly after being brought to shore and officially declared deceased.”

Local police had not responded to queries by the time of publication.