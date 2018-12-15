The body of a French yachtsman has been found on board a yacht which washed up at a Southbroom beach between Port Edward and Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Picture: SAPS (Twitter)

Port Edward - The body of a French yachtsman has been found on board a yacht which washed up at a Southbroom beach between Port Edward and Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, police said on Saturday. "Upon investigation, the decomposed body of a French national was discovered. According to the log, he was sailing from Port Elizabeth. Role players are still at the scene," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on its Twitter page.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward station commander John Nicholas said the duty crew were activated at 6.31am on Saturday morning following reports of a yacht washing ashore at a beach at Southbroom.

NSRI Port Edward, SAPS, police search and rescue, the local neighbourhood watch, and Med-Evac ambulance services all responded, he said.

"On arrival on the scene police confirmed an adult male was found deceased on the yacht and the body of the man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket and SAMSA (South African Maritime Safety Authority), MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre), and police are investigating and assisting in the case."

NSRI, police, and emergency services assisted to secure the yacht, which was now hard aground on the beach. The vessel was being assessed by SAMSA and salvors to be appointed to secure the yacht and to have the yacht removed to a secure holding site, Nicholas said.

African News Agency (ANA)