Body of KZN girl, 6, 'snatched from mom's car' found in bushes

Durban - Rescue teams have recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl who was reported missing at the weekend.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division assisted SAPS K9 Search & Rescue in the search of a missing 6-year-old girl, who was reported as kidnapped in Glendale on Sunday night.

Herbst said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division assisted SAPS K9 Search & Rescue went to search in the area after information was received by Umhlali SAPS detectives.

"With the help of SAPS K9 Search & Rescue dogs, the body of the 6-year-old was located. We commend the dedicated officers and detectives who persevered for the results that were required. We would also like to thank the farming community and residents of Glendale that assisted in the search," Herbst said.

It is alleged Alexia Nyamadzawo was snatched near Shakaskraal, north of Durban, from the back seat of her mother’s car. A picture of the Umhlali Preparatory School Grade 1 pupil was shared on social media as a frantic search for her continued.