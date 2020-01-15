ER24 said that they recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 60s in the Dusi River. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Pietermaritzburg - The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found on Monday afternoon in the Duzi River in Alexandra Park, Pietermaritzburg, ER 24 said in a statement. When ER24 paramedics and SAPS Search and Rescue, arrived on the scene just after 12 noon, they found the body in the river.

"Rescue divers retrieved the body and brought it to the nearby banks. Medics assessed the man and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

ER24 said the exact details surrounding his death are not yet known but that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA