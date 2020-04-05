Body of missing fisherman recovered from Tongaat dam
Durban - Two days after a fisherman fell off his makeshift raft in a Tongaat dam his body has been recovered.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, the fisherman fell out of his makeshift raft in Dudley Pringle Dam on Friday.
Herbst said a joint effort between IPSS Search and Rescue (SAR) division, SAPS divers, Durban Metro Police, Durban and Umhlali K9 SAR, NSRI station 41, resulted in the recovery of the body on Sunday morning.
"Teams created a pathway through the dense floating hyacinth weed to launch a vessel to assist in search efforts.
" K9 Dante and K9 Ghost were utilized in the search for the fisherman. A short while into the second day of the search, K9 Dante located the body of the fisherman partially submerged, entangled in gill nets."
Herbst said body was recovered from the water and handed over to authorities.
IOL