Body of missing KZN priest found at Bergville Dam

Durban - The Catholic Archdiocese of Durban has confirmed that the body of missing priest, Father Bheki Joseph Motloung, has been found.

"It with great sadness that the Archdioces of Durban has to inform you that he body of Fr Bheki Joseph Motloung was found yesterday evening at the Bergville Dam. We thank God for having found his body and we believe that his soul now rests with Him in perfect peace," said Father Elias Kwenzakufani Zondo, Vicar General.