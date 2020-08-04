Bogus health officials nabbed while fleeing Utrecht farm robbery

Durban - Seven people were arrested and police recovered two pistols and 13 rounds of ammunition following a robbery at a farm in Kingsley, Utrecht in KwaZulu-Natal just after midday on Monday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said four people allegedly entered the farm pretending to be officials from the Department of Health. "Two women in the group were wearing nurses' uniforms and when they were questioned about their visit, they drew firearms and demanded cash. The owners managed to alert the police," she said. She said the group fired at the family before fleeing the scene. However, they had left their vehicle behind. Mbele said the police managed to arrest the group.

She said another vehicle with three occupants was spotted within the farm premises and they sped off when saw the police.

"A chase ensued and they were cornered. Three men were further apprehended. A total of seven suspects were arrested and two pistols with ammunition were recovered.

“They will be charged for attempted house robbery and possession of firearms as well as ammunition. Their vehicles were impounded for further investigation," Mbele said.

The group is set to appear in the Utrecht Magistrates Court soon.

In welcoming the arrest, KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, applauded the teams for swiftly responding to the incident.

“These suspects will be profiled to determine if they are linked to similar cases,” he said.

IOL