A police impersonator has been arrested and police are searching for five other men following a violent house robbery in Phoenix in Durban. Photo: SAPS

Durban - A police impersonator has been arrested and police are searching for five other men following a violent house robbery in Phoenix in Durban, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday. On Saturday, Phoenix SAPS officers followed up on intelligence with regards to a group involved in a robbery committed earlier in Phoenix, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

It was alleged that on August 10 at about 6.30pm six suspects entered a house at Forest Haven in Phoenix after they posed as policemen. They threatened the occupants in the house with firearms and ransacked the house. They stole two TV sets, five cellphones, a sound system, and other items, including cash. The family was also assaulted by the assailants, Gwala said.

"Following an investigation into the incident, police officers proceeded to Berghaven where a suspect was found hiding. The suspect was positively identified by the complainant who was also present during the arrest. A search was conducted and numerous exhibits, including cable ties and a gas gun, were found in [the] suspect’s possession."

Picture: SAPS

Police investigations were continuing into the whereabouts of the rest of the gang and arrests were imminent. A 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest. He was due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court soon on charges of armed robbery.

"We are appealing to our communities to resist the temptation to buy stolen goods. The market for stolen goods is contributing to criminals committing further crimes. Citizens are urged to work with police to bring the perpetrators of crimes to book so that they can be placed behind the bars where they belong," Gwala said.

African News Agency/ANA