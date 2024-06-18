Bonang Matheba appalled by SAA’s ‘terrible’ service

Media personality Bonang Matheba has fired shots at South African Airways (SAA). It seems Matheba has had an on-and-off relationship with the company and is never afraid to say what she thinks.

The superstar posted on X (previously Twitter) and tagged SAA in her mini rant talking about how awful she finds the organisation and wants it to improve. “Your crusty aeroplanes should probably remain grounded. Terrible day. Awful airline. Do better,” she wrote in the micro-blogging platform. …your crusty airplanes should probably remain grounded. Terrible day. Awful airline. Do better @flysaa

— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) June 16, 2024 Another X user commented that ‘Instead of fixing their planes, they’re out here giving away R8 tickets’. Matheba went on to reply to the comment and said the airline has ‘useless’ planes. “The absolute worst. I can’t believe this.” In the X thread another user said that the last time she used their services the flight got delayed by three hours and that she encountered rude staff.

“Hi, we recognise the importance of getting our customers to their destinations on time, SAA adopt a very high safety policy and safety is always our priority. We apologise for the inconvenience experienced,” responded the brand’s account. Other netizens pointed out that she has a public history with SAA where she loves them at one moment and criticising them in the other. “It was about time you two fight,” commented another X user.