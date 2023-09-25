Bouncer and security guard killed in Durban on Heritage day

A bouncer and a security guard were killed on Sunday night in two separate incidents in Durban, one in the Point waterfront area and the other, in Tongaat, north of the central business district. In Tongaat, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to a call just before 8pm on Sunday, on Gopalall Hurbans Road in the cbd.

A 40-year-old male was found on the sidewalk unresponsive, with a stab wound in his chest. “Rusa received a call for assistance at approximately 19:57. Reaction Officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival were informed that the deceased was a bouncer at a bar. Circumstances that lead to the murder were not established,” Rusa said. IOL has contacted the Saps in KwaZulu-Natal to confirm the details around the incident and are awaiting a reply from the provincial office.

In the second incident, Emer-G-Med said that its teams responded to a call at around 1pm on Sunday night, to the Point area in Durban, where a shooting had allegedly taken place. “Reports from the scene are that a tussle allegedly broke out between a security office and a guest, resulting in the security officer sustaining a gunshot wound. “He was rushed by his colleagues to nearby Addington Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Emer-G-Med said.